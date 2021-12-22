Foxconn's India unit Bharat FIH files for 5,000 cr IPO

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bharat FIH Ltd, a subsidiary of FIH Mobiles and a Foxconn Technology Group company, on Wednesday filed papers with Sebi to raise around ₹5,000 crore via an IPO, according to its draft prospectus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat FIH Ltd, a subsidiary of FIH Mobiles and a Foxconn Technology Group company, on Wednesday filed papers with Sebi to raise around ₹5,000 crore via an IPO, according to its draft prospectus.

FIH Mobile is a unit of Apple Inc supplier Foxconn.

FIH Mobile is a unit of Apple Inc supplier Foxconn. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Bharat FIH, which is the largest Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Company in India, carries its operations across campuses in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, each of which integrates manufacturing, warehousing, logistics and accommodation facilities.

