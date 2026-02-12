Fractal Analytics IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Fractal Analytics IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of AI and analytics firm Fractal Analytics Ltd received decent demand from investors. The focus now shifts towards Fractal Analytics IPO allotment date which is likely today, 12 February 2026.

The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from February 9 to 10. Fractal Analytics IPO allotment date is likely today, February 12, while the IPO listing date is February 16.

Fractal Analytics IPO allotment status will be finalised soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on February 13.

Investors can check Fractal Analytics IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India is the Fractal Analytics IPO registrar.

In order to do Fractal Analytics IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Fractal Analytics IPO allotment status online.

Fractal Analytics IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Fractal Analytics Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Fractal Analytics IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Fractal Analytics IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Fractal Analytics Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Fractal Analytics IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Fractal Analytics IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Fractal Analytics Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Fractal Analytics IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Fractal Analytics IPO GMP Today The trend for Fractal Analytics IPO remains muted in the unlisted market, with a tepid grey market premium (GMP). According to websites tracking the grey market, Fractal Analytics IPO GMP today is ₹2 per share. This means that in the grey market, Fractal Analytics shares are trading at higher by ₹2 apiece than their issue price.

Fractal Analytics IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock is ₹902 per share, a premium of 0.22% to the issue price of ₹900 per share.

Fractal Analytics IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue of the AI and analytics firm was open for subscription on Monday, February 9, to Wednesday, February 11. Fractal Analytics IPO allotment date is likely today, February 12, Thursday, and the tentative IPO listing date is February 16, Monday. Fractal Analytics shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Fractal Analytics IPO price band is set at ₹857 to ₹900 per share. The company raised ₹2,833.90 crore from the public issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.14 crore equity shares worth ₹1,023.50 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.01 crore shares amounting to ₹1,810.40 crore.

Fractal Analytics IPO has been subscribed 2.66 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 1.03 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 1.06 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 4.18 times subscription.

Kotak Mahindra Capital is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the Fractal Analytics IPO registrar.

