Live Updates

Fractal Analytics IPO Allotment LIVE: Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status online on BSE, NSE, MUFG Intime

Fractal Analytics IPO Allotment LIVE: Fractal Analytics IPO allotment date is likely today, February 12, while the IPO listing date is February 16. Investors can check Fractal Analytics IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India.

Ankit Gohel
Updated12 Feb 2026, 01:10:01 PM IST
Fractal Analytics IPO Allotment LIVE: Fractal Analytics IPO allotment date is likely today, February 12, while the IPO listing date is February 16.
Fractal Analytics IPO Allotment LIVE: Fractal Analytics IPO allotment date is likely today, February 12, while the IPO listing date is February 16.(Photo: REUTERS)

Fractal Analytics IPO Allotment LIVE: Fractal Analytics IPO allotment date is likely today, 12 February 2026. The initial public offering (IPO) of AI and analytics firm Fractal Analytics Ltd received decent demand from investors during its subscription period from February 9 to 10.

Fractal Analytics IPO allotment date is likely today, February 12, while the IPO listing date is February 16. The company will finalise the Fractal Analytics IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on February 13.

Investors can check Fractal Analytics IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India is the Fractal Analytics IPO registrar.

Fractal Analytics IPO GMP Today

Fractal Analytics IPO GMP today is 2 per share, according to websites tracking the grey market. This means that in the grey market, Fractal Analytics shares are trading at higher by 2 apiece than their issue price. Fractal Analytics IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock is 902 per share, a premium of 0.22% to the issue price of 900 per share.

Stay tuned to our Fractal Analytics IPO Allotment Live Blog for the latest updates.

Follow updates here:
12 Feb 2026, 01:10:01 PM IST

Fractal Analytics IPO Allotment LIVE: Where can you check Fractal Analytics IPO?

Fractal Analytics IPO Allotment LIVE: Investors can check Fractal Analytics IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India is the Fractal Analytics IPO registrar.

12 Feb 2026, 12:46:38 PM IST

Fractal Analytics IPO Allotment LIVE: Credit of shares, refunds on February 13

Fractal Analytics IPO Allotment LIVE: Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, Fractal Analytics will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on February 13.

12 Feb 2026, 12:25:31 PM IST

Fractal Analytics IPO Allotment LIVE: Company to finalise the Fractal Analytics IPO allotment status soon

Fractal Analytics IPO Allotment LIVE: Fractal Analytics IPO allotment date is likely today, February 12, while the IPO listing date is February 16. The company will finalise the Fractal Analytics IPO allotment status soon.

12 Feb 2026, 12:24:47 PM IST

Fractal Analytics IPO Allotment LIVE: Fractal Analytics IPO allotment date likely today

Fractal Analytics IPO Allotment LIVE: Fractal Analytics IPO allotment date is likely today, 12 February 2026. The initial public offering (IPO) of AI and analytics firm Fractal Analytics Ltd received decent demand from investors during its subscription period from February 9 to 10.

IPOIPO ListingIPO Subscription
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOFractal Analytics IPO Allotment LIVE: Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status online on BSE, NSE, MUFG Intime
More