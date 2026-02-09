Fractal Analytics IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, price, date, review, other details. Apply ot not?

Fractal Analytics IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Fractal Analytics Ltd. has hit the Indian Primary market today and will remain open until February 11, 2026. The company has declared the Fractal Analytics IPO price band at ₹857 to ₹900 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹2,834 crore, which is a mix of fresh issue and Offer for Sale (OFS). The company aims to raise ₹1,023 crore through the fresh shares, and the remaining ₹1,810 crore is reserved for the OFS route. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

Fractal Analytics IPO GMP today Meanwhile, shares of the company are available in the grey market ahead of the opening of subscription for the Fractal Analytics IPO. According to market observers, Fractal Analytics shares are available at a premium of ₹35 in the grey market today. This means Fractal Analytics IPO GMP today is ₹35.

Fractal Analytics IPO subscription status Bidding for the Fractal Analytics IPO will begin at 10:00 AM, and investors can apply for the public offer until 5:00 PM.

Fractal Analytics IPO details 1] Fractal Analytics IPO GMP today: According to market observers, Fractal Analytics shares are available at a premium of ₹35 in the grey market today.

2] Fractal Analytics IPO price: The company has declared the Fractal Analytics IPO price band at ₹857 to ₹900 per equity share.

3] Fractal Analytics IPO date: the public issue will remain open for bidding from 9 to 11 February 2026.

4] Fractal Analytics IPO size: The public issue aims to raise ₹ ₹2,834 crore, which is a mix of fresh issue and Offer for Sale (OFS).

5] Fractal Analytics IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the book build issue comprises 16 company shares.

6] Fractal Analytics IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 12 February 2026.

7] Fractal Analytics IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue.

8] Fractal Analytics IPO lead managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital and Axis Capital have been appointed lead managers of the book build issue.

9] Fractal Analytics IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 16 February 2026.

Fractal Analytics IPO: Apply or not? 10] Fractal Analytics IPO review: Assigning a ‘subscribe’ tag to the public issue, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research at KC Securities, said, “Fractal Analytics has a strong presence across its four focus industries and serves large global clients, with the top 10 clients averaging over eight years of engagement. At the upper price band of ₹900, the issue is valued at 78.9x FY25 P/E (post-issue), There are no listed companies in India or globally for comparison for a similar business model, with a positive sector outlook, with moderate growth—18% revenue CAGR during FY23–25 and 20% YoY growth in 1HFY26. Attrition remains elevated at 16.3% in FY25 and 15.7% in 1HFY26. Also, Fractal is India’s first pure-play AI company to list, positioned as a Decision Intelligence player combining AI services with incubated SaaS products (Fractal Alpha).”

Advising investors to apply for the book build issue, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said, “While the emergence of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) poses a long-term disruptive risk to traditional AI business models, Fractal’s dominant position in the analytics niche suggests a strong competitive strength and deep-rooted client trust. As the company continues to capitalise on the global demand for enterprise-grade AI, its ability to maintain high margins and operational leverage, we recommend a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating for long-term investors.”