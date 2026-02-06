Fractal Analytics IPO opens on February 9. GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

Fractal Analytics IPO opens for subscription on tomorrow (Monday, February 9). Fractal Analytics, established in March 2000, is a global company specializing in enterprise AI and analytics, helping large organizations improve their decision-making processes.

With over two decades of experience, the company creates AI solutions by combining its vast technical skills with specialized knowledge in various domains and functions.

As of September 30, 2025, Fractal's service offerings were categorized into two primary divisions: Fractal.ai, which provides AI products and services through its agentic AI platform, Cogentiq, designed to enhance product development by incorporating integrated tools, governance, low-code features, and security measures.

Fractal Alpha consists of independently managed AI ventures aimed at exploring new markets, allowing for innovation across multiple industries and regions.

Here are the 10 key things to know about Fractal Analytics IPO Fractal Analytics IPO GMP today: Fractal Analytics IPO GMP or grey market premium is ₹98.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Fractal Analytics share price was indicated at ₹998 apiece, which is 10.89% higher than the IPO price of ₹900.

Fractal Analytics IPO date: The IPO opens for subscription on Monday, February 9, and closes on Wednesday, February 11.

Fractal Analytics IPO price band: The IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹857 to ₹900 per equity share of face value of Re 1.

Fractal Analytics IPO lot size: The IPO lot size is 16 equity shares and in multiples of 16 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor investors: The allocation to anchor investors for Fractal Analytics IPO is scheduled to take place today (Friday, February 6).

Fractal Analytics IPO details: The issue, valued at ₹2,834 crore, will consist of a fresh issue of shares amounting to ₹1,023.5 crore, alongside an Offer For Sale (OFS) component worth ₹1,810.4 crore.

Fractal Analytics IPO objective: The firm intends to use a portion of the proceeds from the IPO to support its subsidiary in settling some of its outstanding debts. Furthermore, a segment of the funds raised will be allocated for buying laptops, securing new office premises, and investing in research and development, sales and marketing, along with certain undisclosed acquisitions.

Fractal Analytics IPO listing date and allotment details: Tentatively, the allotment basis for Fractal Analytics IPO is expected to be determined on Thursday, February 12, and the company will start processing refunds on Friday, February 13. Shares will be deposited into the demat accounts of allottees on the same day as the refunds. The listing of Fractal Analytics shares is anticipated to occur on BSE and NSE on Monday, February 16.

Lead Manager and Registrar of Fractal Analytics IPO: Kotak Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital, and Goldman Sachs are serving as the Book Running Lead Managers for the offering, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. will act as the registrar.

Fractal Analytics IPO reservation: The IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. Employees has been reserved shares worth ₹600 million.

