Fractal Analytics IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue sees weak demand, check latest GMP - Should you subscribe?

Fractal Analytics IPO Day 2 LIVE: AI and analytics company Fractal Analytics IPO has witnessed weak demand, subscribed just 9% by end of Day 1. The issue opened for subscription on February 9, with bidding set to close on February 11. Fractal Analytics has fixed its IPO price band at ₹857 to ₹900 per share.

In the grey market, Fractal Analytics IPO shares are quoting at a premium of ₹8. This implies an estimated listing price of around ₹908, translating into a 0.89% premium over the upper issue price of ₹900, indicating steady pre-listing interest.

The AI and analytics firm aims to raise ₹2,833.90 crore through the IPO. The issue consists of a fresh equity issuance of 1.14 crore shares worth ₹1,023.50 crore and an offer for sale of 2.01 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,810.40 crore. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on February 12, 2026, with listing likely on February 16, 2026, on both the BSE and NSE.

The AI firm plans to use a portion of the IPO proceeds to support its subsidiary to settle outstanding debts, while another portion of the funds raised will be allocated to buying laptops, securing new office premises, and investing in research and development, sales and marketing, as well as in certain undisclosed acquisitions.

Founded in March 2000, Fractal Analytics is a global enterprise AI and analytics company that helps large organisations make smarter, data-driven decisions by combining technical expertise with deep domain and functional experience.

Check LIVE updates on Fractal IPO GMP and subscription status here