Fractal Analytics IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue sees weak demand, check latest GMP - Should you subscribe?

Fractal Analytics IPO Day 2 LIVE: AI and analytics company Fractal Analytics IPO has witnessed weak demand, subscribed just 9% by end of Day 1. The issue opened for subscription on February 9, with bidding set to close on February 11. Fractal Analytics has fixed its IPO price band at ₹857 to ₹900 per share.
In the grey market, Fractal Analytics IPO shares are quoting at a premium of ₹8. This implies an estimated listing price of around ₹908, translating into a 0.89% premium over the upper issue price of ₹900, indicating steady pre-listing interest.
The AI and analytics firm aims to raise ₹2,833.90 crore through the IPO. The issue consists of a fresh equity issuance of 1.14 crore shares worth ₹1,023.50 crore and an offer for sale of 2.01 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,810.40 crore. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on February 12, 2026, with listing likely on February 16, 2026, on both the BSE and NSE.
The AI firm plans to use a portion of the IPO proceeds to support its subsidiary to settle outstanding debts, while another portion of the funds raised will be allocated to buying laptops, securing new office premises, and investing in research and development, sales and marketing, as well as in certain undisclosed acquisitions.
Founded in March 2000, Fractal Analytics is a global enterprise AI and analytics company that helps large organisations make smarter, data-driven decisions by combining technical expertise with deep domain and functional experience.
Fractal Analytics is India's leading pure-play enterprise Data, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (DAAI) company that helps leading organizations make smarter, data-driven decisions with deep technical capabilities with strong domain and functional expertise.
BP Equities said "At the upper end of the price band of ₹900 per share, the company is trading at a P/E of 110.0x based on its FY26 annualized earnings. Given the company's positioning within a rapidly expanding AI market and its improving profitability profile, we recommend a 'SUBSCRIBE' rating to the issue from a medium-to long-term perspective."
The company proposed to utilise the net proceeds from the issue for multiple objectives, including an investment of ₹264.90 crore in its subsidiary, Fractal USA, towards the pre-payment and/or scheduled repayment, in full or in part, of its borrowings. It also planned to allocate ₹57.10 crore for the purchase of laptops and ₹121.10 crore for setting up new office premises in India. Additionally, ₹355.10 crore was earmarked for investments in research and development and sales and marketing under Fractal Alpha, while the remaining funds were intended to support inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, other strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.
The issue was subscribed just 0.03 times by 10:50 am on Day 2. It received bids for 5.95 lakh shares against the 1.76 crore shares on offer.
The retail portion was subscribed 0.14 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) were booked just 0.03 times, and the qualified portion has not yet opened for bidding. The employee quota was booked 0.03 times.
