Fractal Analytics IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 22% so far — GMP muted. Will it sail through on final day?

Fractal Analytics IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of AI solutions provider Fractal Analytics has opened for the final day of bidding on Wednesday, February 11. The offer has so far seen a tepid response from investors. As of the second day of bidding, Fractal Analytics IPO was booked 20%.

Fractal Analytics’ ₹2,834-crore IPO has a price band of ₹857 to ₹900 per share, valuing the company at approximately ₹15,500 crore.

The company has reduced the size of its IPO from the initially proposed ₹4,900 crore. The revised issue consists of a fresh equity issue of up to ₹1,023.5 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹1,810.4 crore, bringing the total issue size to ₹2,833.9 crore.

Shareholders participating in the OFS include Quinag Bidco Ltd, TPG Fett Holdings Pte Ltd, Satya Kumari Remala Rao, Venkateswara Remala, and GLM Family Trust.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be deployed to invest in its subsidiary, Fractal USA, for debt repayment, purchase of laptops, establishment of new offices in India, research and development initiatives, expansion of sales and marketing efforts under Fractal Alpha, funding acquisitions and strategic initiatives, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Fractal Analytics IPO GMP

Fractal Analytics IPO grey market premium (GMP) has slumped to ₹7 today. This means that shares of Fractal Analytics IPO are trading at ₹907 as against the offer price of ₹900.

At the current levels, Fractal Analytics IPO listing pop could be less than 1% only.

The company is scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on February 16.

About Fractal Analytics

Founded in 2000, Fractal Analytics provides end-to-end AI solutions and data-driven insights to large global enterprises across various industries and business functions.

The company specialises in sectors such as consumer packaged goods and retail, technology, media and telecom, healthcare and life sciences, and banking, financial services and insurance.

As of March 31, 2025, Fractal’s client roster included global giants such as Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Tesla.

Watch this space for LIVE updates on Fractal Analytics IPO Day 3