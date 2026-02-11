Fractal Analytics IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 23% so far — GMP muted. Will it sail through on final day?

Fractal Analytics IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of AI solutions provider Fractal Analytics has opened for the final day of bidding on Wednesday, February 11. The offer has so far seen a tepid response from investors. As of the second day of bidding, Fractal Analytics IPO was booked 20%.
Fractal Analytics’ ₹2,834-crore IPO has a price band of ₹857 to ₹900 per share, valuing the company at approximately ₹15,500 crore.
The company has reduced the size of its IPO from the initially proposed ₹4,900 crore. The revised issue consists of a fresh equity issue of up to ₹1,023.5 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹1,810.4 crore, bringing the total issue size to ₹2,833.9 crore.
Shareholders participating in the OFS include Quinag Bidco Ltd, TPG Fett Holdings Pte Ltd, Satya Kumari Remala Rao, Venkateswara Remala, and GLM Family Trust.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be deployed to invest in its subsidiary, Fractal USA, for debt repayment, purchase of laptops, establishment of new offices in India, research and development initiatives, expansion of sales and marketing efforts under Fractal Alpha, funding acquisitions and strategic initiatives, as well as for general corporate purposes.
Fractal Analytics IPO grey market premium (GMP) has slumped to ₹7 today. This means that shares of Fractal Analytics IPO are trading at ₹907 as against the offer price of ₹900.
At the current levels, Fractal Analytics IPO listing pop could be less than 1% only.
The company is scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on February 16.
Founded in 2000, Fractal Analytics provides end-to-end AI solutions and data-driven insights to large global enterprises across various industries and business functions.
The company specialises in sectors such as consumer packaged goods and retail, technology, media and telecom, healthcare and life sciences, and banking, financial services and insurance.
As of March 31, 2025, Fractal’s client roster included global giants such as Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Tesla.
Fractal Analytics IPO is a book build issue of ₹2,833.9 crore, consisting of a fresh issue of 1.1 crore shares, aggregating to ₹1,023.5 crore and an offer for sale of 2 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,810.4 crore. The company plans to use the fresh funds raised for the following:
1. Investment in Fractal USA for Debt Repayment – ₹264.9 crore
2. Purchase of Laptops – ₹57.1 crore
3. Setting-up New Office Premises in India – ₹1,211 crore
4. Investment in R&D and Sales & Marketing under Fractal Alpha – ₹355.1 crore
5. Inorganic Growth and General Corporate Purposes
Fractal Analytics IPO subscribed 22% as of 10.30 am. The QIB segment was booked 2% and the NII portion was subscribed 31%. The retail portion garnered 67% bids and the employee segment 23%.
Fractal is India’s first pure-play AI company to list, positioned as a Decision Intelligence player combining AI services with incubated SaaS products (Fractal Alpha). The company has seen a sharp turnaround, moving from a ₹55 crore loss in FY24 to a ₹221 crore profit in FY25 on the back of 26% revenue growth.
At the upper band of ₹900, valuations look expensive at ~79x (post) FY25 P/E, but this reflects a scarcity premium for a listed AI platform. Best suited for high-risk, growth-focused investors with a 3–5 year view looking to ride the global GenAI cycle.
— Views by Swastika
Fractal has built a diversified revenue profile. In FY25, revenue from the Fractal.ai segment stood at ₹2,703.7 Cr, with CPGR contributing ₹1,061.5 Cr, TMT ₹808.7 Cr, HLS ₹374.5 Cr, BFSI ₹298.0 Cr, and other industries ₹161.0 Cr.
Revenue from operations grew from ₹1,985.4 Cr in FY23 to ₹2,196.3 Cr in FY24, and further to ₹2,765.4 Cr in FY25, reflecting a 25.9% YoY growth. For the six months ended September 30, 2025, revenue stood at ₹1,559.0 Cr, up 19.9% YoY.
Profitability improved materially in FY25. EBITDA increased to ₹398.0 Cr, with an EBITDA margin of 14.4%, compared to ₹97.2 Cr and 4.4% in FY24. Adjusted EBITDA stood at ₹482.1 Cr, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.4%.
Profit after tax (PAT) for FY25 was ₹220.6 Cr, compared to a loss of ₹54.7 Cr in FY24, with a PAT margin of 8.0%, while adjusted PAT stood at ₹347.8 Cr, translating into an adjusted PAT margin of 12.6%.
Fractal Analytics IPO opened for the final day of bidding today at 10 am. Investors can place their bids till 5 pm today. Issue was booked 20% as of the second day.
Investors can apply for the IPO in multiples of 16 shares, requring a minimum investment of ₹14,400.
Fractal Analytics IPO received bids for 36,40,320 shares against 1,85,79,360 shares on offer, according to NSE data, resulting in 20% bids.
The category for retail individual investors (RIIs) fetched 60 per cent subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors subscribed 27 per cent. The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received a 2 per cent subscription.