Fractal Analytics’ 70x IPO: Why India’s top AI bet is debuting at a 26% discount
Madhvendra 8 min read 08 Feb 2026, 11:43 am IST
Summary
India’s first pure-play AI IPO comes at a 26% discount. But behind the 70x multiple lie sticky global clients, volatile margins, and a founder-led model where one misstep could change the story. Is scarcity enough?
India's leading pure-play enterprise data, analytics, and AI company, Fractal Analytics, is set to tap the capital markets through an initial public offering (IPO) that opens on 9 February. Fractal plans to raise ₹2,834 crore, at a price band of ₹857-900 per share. The issue comprises a fresh issue of ₹1,024 crore and an offer-for-sale of ₹1,810 crore by existing investors, including Quinag Bidco (Apax Partners), TPG Fett Holdings, and the GLM Family Trust.
