Fractal Analytics IPO listing on February 16. Here's what GMP, subscription status hint ahead of debut

Fractal Analytics IPO listing date has been scheduled on Monday, February 16. Fractal Analytics IPO allotment was finalised yesterday (Thursday, February 12). For those who have been allocated shares, the crediting of shares to demat accounts will occur today, Friday, February 13. The process of refunding those who have not yet received their shares will likewise be finished today.

The pure-play data and artificial intelligence firm Fractal Analytics launched its IPO for subscription from Monday, February 9 to Wednesday, February 11. By the conclusion of the bidding period, the offering received a healthy response, particularly from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) who subscribed 4.18 times followed by Non Institutional Investors(NIIS) at 1.06 times. Retail investors showed a subscription rate of 1.03 times. Notably, on the third day of the IPO, the Fractal Analytics IPO subscription status stood at 2.66 times, as per by BSE data.

The IPO reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. Employees has been reserved shares worth ₹600 million.

Fractal Analytics IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹857 to ₹900 per equity share of face value of Re 1. The IPO lot size is 16 equity shares and in multiples of 16 equity shares thereafter.

According to Tushar Badjate, Director of Badjate Stock & shares Pvt Ltd, Fractal Analytics’ ₹2,833 crore IPO, India’s first pure-play AI listing, closed with an overall subscription of around 2.7x , driven largely by strong QIB interest while retail participation remained measured. With a muted grey market premium indicating limited listing pop expectations, the focus now shifts from short-term gains to long-term AI scalability and execution strength.

Let's check what does Fractal Analytics IPO GMP today signal ahead of listing.

Fractal Analytics IPO GMP today Fractal Analytics IPO GMP is -10. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Fractal Analytics share price was indicated at ₹890 apiece, which is 1.11% lower than the IPO price of ₹900.

Considering the grey market activities over the last 11 sessions, the current IPO GMP indicates a trend towards a discount and suggests a likely discounted listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹-10.00, whereas the maximum GMP is ₹180, according to industry experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Fractal Analytics IPO details The offering, which has a total value of ₹2,834 crore, will feature a new issue of shares totaling ₹1,023.5 crore, along with an Offer For Sale (OFS) part worth ₹1,810.4 crore. The company plans to utilize some of the funds generated from the IPO to assist its subsidiary in paying off certain outstanding debts.

Additionally, a portion of the capital raised will be directed towards purchasing laptops, acquiring new office space, and investing in research and development, as well as sales and marketing, along with a few undisclosed acquisitions.

Kotak Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital, and Goldman Sachs will act as the Book Running Lead Managers for the offering, whereas MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. will serve as the registrar.

View full Image Fractal Analytics IPO