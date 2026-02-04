Fractal Analytics IPO: Price band set at ₹857-900 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

Fractal Analytics IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹857 to ₹900 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The Fractal Analytics IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, February 9 and will close on Wednesday, February 11. The allocation to anchor investors for the Fractal Analytics IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 6.

The floor price and the cap price are 857 times and 900 times the face value of the equity shares. The Fractal Analytics IPO lot size is 16 equity shares and in multiples of 16 equity shares thereafter.

Fractal Analytics IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. Employees has been reserved shares worth ₹600 million.

Tentatively, Fractal Analytics IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, February 12 and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, February 13, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Fractal Analytics share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, February 16.

Fractal Analytics IPO details The issue, valued at ₹2,834 crore, will consist of a fresh issue of shares amounting to ₹1,023.5 crore, alongside an Offer For Sale (OFS) component worth ₹1,810.4 crore.

Fractal Analytics has reduced its IPO to ₹2,833.9 crore, which is a 42% decrease from the original ₹4,900 crore.

The company plans to allocate part of the IPO proceeds to its subsidiary to aid in repaying some of its debts. Additionally, a portion of the raised funds will be directed towards purchasing laptops, acquiring new office space, and investing in research and development, sales and marketing, as well as unspecified inorganic acquisitions.

Kotak Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital, and Goldman Sachs are serving as the Book Running Lead Managers for the offering, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. will act as the registrar.

Company details Fractal Analytics, founded in March 2000, is a worldwide enterprise AI and analytics company that aids large organizations in making smarter decisions. With more than twenty years of experience, the firm develops AI solutions by integrating its extensive technical expertise with domain-specific and functional knowledge.

As of September 30, 2025, Fractal’s services were organized into two main divisions: Fractal.ai: This branch offers AI services and products via its agentic AI platform, Cogentiq, which aims to streamline product development with integrated tools, governance, low-code capabilities, and security features. Fractal Alpha: This division consists of independent AI businesses focused on expanding markets, managed separately to foster innovation across various industries and regions.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), there are no publicly listed companies in India or around the world that follow a comparable business model to theirs.

