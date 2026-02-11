Fractal Analytics IPO sails through on Day on QIB-led buying, ends with 2.66x bids. Check GMP and other details

Fractal Analytics IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of AI firm Fractal Analytics sailed through on the final day of the bidding process on Wednesday, February 11, following strong buying action from the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

The offer opened for bidding on Monday, February 9, and was booked 20% as of the second day.

Fractal Analytics IPO Subscription Status As of the third day, Fractal Analytics IPO was subscribed 2.66 times, with the QIB segment booked the most at 4.18 times. The non-institutional and retail quotas just managed to scrape through with 1.06 times and 1.03 times bids, respectively. The employee portion was subscribed 0.61 times.

According to data from BSE, Fractal Analytics IPO received bids for 4,94,79,856 shares as against 1,85,79,360 shares on offer.

Fractal Analytics IPO

Fractal Analytics IPO GMP The grey market premium (GMP) for Fractal Analytics IPO turned negative, according to data from investorgain.com.

Fractal Analytics IPO GMP today is - ₹2. This means that shares of the company are trading at ₹2 below the offer price of ₹900, suggesting a discounted listing for the shares of the company.

Fractal Analytics IPO details Fractal Analytics’ ₹2,834-crore IPO was priced at ₹857 to ₹900 per share, valuing the company at approximately ₹15,500 crore. The company has reduced the size of its IPO from the initially proposed ₹4,900 crore.

The revised issue consists of a fresh equity issue of up to ₹1,023.5 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹1,810.4 crore, bringing the total issue size to ₹2,833.9 crore.

Quinag Bidco Ltd, TPG Fett Holdings Pte Ltd, Satya Kumari Remala Rao, Venkateswara Remala, and GLM Family Trust are the shareholders that are selling stake via the OFS.

Proceeds from the fresh share sale will be used to invest in its subsidiary, Fractal USA, for debt repayment, purchase of laptops, establishment of new offices in India, research and development initiatives, expansion of sales and marketing efforts under Fractal Alpha, funding acquisitions and strategic initiatives, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Investors could apply for Fractal Analytics IPO in lots of 16 shares. Following the closure of the offer, investor focus will now shift to its allotment status. Fractal Analytics IPO allotment date is Thursday, February 12 with listing expected next week on February 16.

Founded in 2000, Fractal Analytics provides end-to-end AI solutions and data-driven insights to large global enterprises across various industries and business functions.

There are no listed companies in India or globally for comparison for similar business model.

Its revenue from operations grew from ₹1,985.4 crore in FY23 to ₹2,196.3 crore in FY24, and further to ₹2,765.4 crore in FY25, reflecting a 25.9% YoY growth. Profit after tax (PAT) for FY25 was ₹220.6 crore, compared to a loss of ₹54.7 crore in FY24.

