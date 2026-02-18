Fractal Industries IPO Day 3: Issue booked 4x so far — Check GMP, price band, subscription and other details

Fractal Industries IPO Day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of Fractal Industries, which opened for bidding on Monday, February 16, is slated to close today, February 18. The offer is witnessing a decent demand from all categories of investors. It had sailed through on the opening day itself.

The ₹49-crore Fractal Industries IPO is entirely a fresh issue, having no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. This means all proceeds will be received by the company, which plans to use them for funding working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Fractal Industries IPO price band has been fixed at ₹205 to ₹216 per share. The application size for SME IPO is in lots of 600 shares, with retail investors expected to shell out ₹2,59,200 as they need to apply for at least two lots.

Fractal Industries IPO allotment status will be released on February 19, and the tentative listing date is fixed as February 23.

Fractal Industries IPO Subscription Status Fractal Industries IPO was booked 4 times, according to data from Chittorgarh.com. The offered received bids for 60,32,400 shares as against 15,09,600 shares on offer.

The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) quota was booked the most at 5.82 times, followed by the non-institutional investor (NII) segment at 4.99 times and the retail portion at 2.53 times.

Fractal Industries IPO GMP today The grey market premium (GMP) for Fractal Industries IPO has declined to nil. According to investorgain.com, Fractal Industries' IPO GMP today is ₹0, suggesting listing at par with the upper end of the price band of ₹216.

At one point, Fractal Industries' IPO GMP was ₹6. GMP generally signals investor willingness to pay over and above the offer price.

About Fractal Industries Fractal Industries is engaged in the business of designing, sourcing and manufacturing garments and providing end-to-end warehousing and supply chain services to e-commerce platforms. It has a pan-India presence and supplies quality apparel for e-commerce marketplaces (Myntra, Ajio and similar platforms). It has a monthly manufacturing capacity of more than 3,00,000 garment units.