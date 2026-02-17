Fractal Industries IPO: Issue booked 1.79x so far on Day 2; check GMP, issue details, more

The Fractal Industries IPO started on Monday, February 16 and is set to end on Wednesday, February 18. Fractal Industries IPO price band has been established at ₹205 to ₹216 per equity share, each having a face value of ₹10.

Investors are required to bid for at least 1,200 shares, which corresponds to an investment of ₹2,59,200 at the highest price point. For high net-worth individuals (HNIs), the smallest application size is 1,800 shares, which totals ₹3,88,800.

The allocation for the issue consists of 47.4% set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 14.3% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 33.3% for retail investors. Additionally, 5% of the issue has been earmarked for the market maker.

Fractal Industries is a comprehensive garment production and supply chain firm. The organization designs, sources, and manufactures clothing, and also offers complete warehousing and logistics solutions for e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Ajio, and Flipkart.

The company operates throughout India and specializes in creating fast-moving, high-quality apparel for online retailers. It additionally provides support services like Product & order management, Inventory and returns processing, Integrated logistics, Data analytics, Multi-channel sales assistance, and Order anomaly detection.

For the fiscal year concluding in March 2025, Fractal Industries recorded a total income of ₹85.51 crore, along with a profit after tax of ₹7.54 crore. The EBITDA amounted to ₹11.15 crore, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 13.04%. The PAT margin was reported at 8.82%.

For the half-year period ending in September 2025, the company announced revenues of ₹47.33 crore and a profit after tax of ₹6.78 crore, demonstrating enhanced profitability. The EBITDA margin increased to 19.63% during this period, while the PAT margin rose to 14.34%.

Fractal Industries IPO subscription status Fractal Industries IPO subscription status is 1.79x on day 2 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 54%, and NII portion was booked 50%. The qualified institutional buyers portion receives 4.96x bids.

The company has received bids for 27,04,800 shares against 15,09,600 shares on offer on the second bidding day, at 12:24 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Fractal Industries IPO has been subscribed 1.65x on the first bidding day.

Fractal Industries IPO details Fractal Industries IPO involves a completely new issuance of 22.68 lakh shares, totaling ₹49 crore. The company has successfully secured ₹13.93 crore from anchor investors prior to the public offering.

Intended use of funds The organization intends to allocate the net proceeds mainly to support working capital needs, with the remainder designated for general corporate objectives.

Finaax Capital Advisors Private Limited is serving as the lead manager for the book, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is designated as the registrar for the offering. Shreni Shares Ltd. acts as the Market Maker for the company.

Fractal Industries IPO GMP today Fractal Industries IPO GMP today was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹216 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

