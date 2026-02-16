Fractal Industries IPO sails through on Day 1: Check GMP, issue size, key dates and other details

Fractal Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Fractal Analytics, which is engaged in the garment design and manufacturing activities, kicked off for bidding on Monday, February 16, garnering a decent response from investors. Fractal Industries' IPO will remain open for bidding till February 18.

Fractal Industries IPO price band has been fixed at ₹205 to ₹216 apiece. The book-built issue is entirely a fresh share sale of 0.23 crore shares, worth ₹49 crore.

Investors can apply for the SME IPO in lots of 1200 shares, with a minimum investment of ₹2,59,200 needed by a retailer.

IPO proceeds will be used by the company for funding working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Fractal Industries IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, February 19, and the listing is slated to take place on Monday, February 23, on BSE SME.

Fractal Industries IPO Subscription The IPO sailed through on the first day of the book-building process, garnering a strong response from the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). Fractal Industries' IPO, as of 1.30 pm, had garnered 1.51 times bids, according to data from Chittorgarh.

The QIB segment was booked the most at 4.85 times, followed by the non-institutional investor (NII) quota at 0.31 times. The retail investor segment received just 13% bids so far.

Fractal Industries IPO GMP The grey market premium (GMP) for Fractal Industries IPO has seen a decline. According to investorgain.com, Fractal Industries' IPO GMP today is nil. At the prevailing level, Fractal Industries' IPO listing price could be the same as the IPO price.

The Fractal Industries IPO GMP has hit a high of ₹6 and a low of ₹0 so far.

About Fractal Industries Fractal Industries is engaged in the business of designing, sourcing and manufacturing garments and providing end-to-end warehousing and supply chain services to e-commerce platforms.

It has a pan-India presence and supplies quality apparel for e-commerce marketplaces (Myntra, Ajio and similar platforms). It has a monthly manufacturing capacity of more than 3,00,000 garment units.

Its manufacturing unit is located in Mumbai, with warehouses in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, West Bengal and Karnataka. According to the company's RHP, it also offers a wide array of value-added services to enhance e-commerce operations, including Product Management System, Data Analytics, Integrated Logistics Management, Order Management System, Inventory and Returns Management, Order Anomaly Detection, Multi Channel Sales Enablement.