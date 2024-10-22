Freshara Agro Exports IPO allotment date likely today; Latest GMP, steps to check status online

  • Freshara Agro Exports IPO allotment status online can be checked through the NSE website or the official portal of IPO registrar. Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the Freshara Agro Exports IPO registrar.

Ankit Gohel
Published22 Oct 2024, 03:21 PM IST
Freshara Agro Exports IPO allotment date is likely today, October 22, and the company will fix the basis of share allotment today.
Freshara Agro Exports IPO allotment date is likely today, October 22, and the company will fix the basis of share allotment today. (Photo: iStock)

Freshara Agro Exports IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Freshara Agro Exports Ltd received stellar response from investors during its subscription period. As the bidding has ended, investors now watch out for Freshara Agro Exports IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today.

Freshara Agro Exports IPO allotment date is likely today, October 22, and the company will fix the basis of share allotment today.

The company will credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible investors on October 23 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day. Freshara Agro Exports IPO is an SME IPO and the shares of the company will be listed on NSE SME platform.

Also Read | Godavari Biorefineries IPO: GMP, price band, date among 10 key details

Investors can check Freshara Agro Exports IPO allotment status online through the NSE website or the official portal of IPO registrar. Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the Freshara Agro Exports IPO registrar.

Freshara Agro Exports IPO allotment status online check can be done by following few simple steps mentioned below:

Freshara Agro Exports IPO Allotment Status on Purva Sharegistry

Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query

Step 2] Select ‘Freshara Agro Exports Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Enter Application Number or PAN in the given space

Step 4] Click on ‘Search’

Your Freshara Agro Exports IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Freshara Agro Exports IPO GMP Today

Freshara Agro Exports shares are commanding a strong interest in the unlisted market or grey market. Freshara Agro Exports IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is 105 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates that in the grey market, Freshara Agro Exports shares are trading higher by 105 than their issue price.

Considering the Freshara Agro Exports IPO GMP today and the issue price, the estimated Freshara Agro Exports share listing price is 221 apiece, a premium of 90.52% to the IPO price of 116 per share.

Also Read | Hyundai shares make flat debut, list 1.3% lower from IPO price at ₹1,934

Freshara Agro Exports IPO Details

The bidding for Freshara Agro Exports IPO began on Thursday, October 17, and ended on monday, October 21. Freshara Agro Exports IPO allotment date is likely today, October 22, and the IPO listing date is October 24. The equity shares of Freshara Agro Exports will be listed on the NSE SME platform.

Freshara Agro Exports IPO price band was set at 110 to 116 per share. The company raised 75.39 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 64.99 lakh equity shares.

Freshara Agro Exports IPO subscribed by a massive 236.80 times in total as the issue received bids for 97.52 crore equity shares as compared with 41.18 lakh shares on the offer. The public issue was subscribed 180.80 times in the retail category, 129.22 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 510.61 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Freshara Agro Exports IPO, while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Read all IPO news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 03:21 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOFreshara Agro Exports IPO allotment date likely today; Latest GMP, steps to check status online

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank share price

174.00
03:25 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-10.95 (-5.92%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

155.35
03:25 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-4.85 (-3.03%)

Tata Steel share price

150.60
03:25 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-4.4 (-2.84%)

Bharat Electronics share price

271.50
03:25 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-10.6 (-3.76%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indigo Paints share price

1,657.30
03:12 PM | 22 OCT 2024
2.15 (0.13%)

Whirlpool Of India share price

2,342.65
03:10 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-5.3 (-0.23%)

Torrent Power share price

1,960.00
03:12 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-6.5 (-0.33%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,425.00
03:11 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-206.9 (-3.12%)
More from 52 Week High

Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

2,745.00
03:12 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-290.2 (-9.56%)

Supreme Industries share price

4,516.40
03:12 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-461.7 (-9.27%)

Jupiter Wagons share price

469.00
03:12 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-43.15 (-8.43%)

HFCL share price

114.45
03:12 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-10.5 (-8.4%)
More from Top Losers

Varun Beverages share price

597.25
03:12 PM | 22 OCT 2024
19.05 (3.29%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,525.90
03:11 PM | 22 OCT 2024
78.7 (3.22%)

Hindustan Zinc share price

512.35
03:12 PM | 22 OCT 2024
10.8 (2.15%)

Tube Investments Of India share price

4,482.70
03:11 PM | 22 OCT 2024
90.95 (2.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,665.00240.00
    Chennai
    79,671.00240.00
    Delhi
    79,823.00240.00
    Kolkata
    79,675.00240.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.