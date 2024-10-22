Freshara Agro Exports IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Freshara Agro Exports Ltd received stellar response from investors during its subscription period. As the bidding has ended, investors now watch out for Freshara Agro Exports IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Freshara Agro Exports IPO allotment date is likely today, October 22, and the company will fix the basis of share allotment today.

The company will credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible investors on October 23 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day. Freshara Agro Exports IPO is an SME IPO and the shares of the company will be listed on NSE SME platform.

Investors can check Freshara Agro Exports IPO allotment status online through the NSE website or the official portal of IPO registrar. Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the Freshara Agro Exports IPO registrar.

Freshara Agro Exports IPO allotment status online check can be done by following few simple steps mentioned below:

Freshara Agro Exports IPO Allotment Status on Purva Sharegistry Step 1] Visit IPO registrar's website on this link - https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query

Step 2] Select ‘Freshara Agro Exports Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Enter Application Number or PAN in the given space

Step 4] Click on 'Search'

Your Freshara Agro Exports IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Freshara Agro Exports IPO GMP Today Freshara Agro Exports shares are commanding a strong interest in the unlisted market or grey market. Freshara Agro Exports IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹105 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates that in the grey market, Freshara Agro Exports shares are trading higher by ₹105 than their issue price.

Considering the Freshara Agro Exports IPO GMP today and the issue price, the estimated Freshara Agro Exports share listing price is ₹221 apiece, a premium of 90.52% to the IPO price of ₹116 per share.

Freshara Agro Exports IPO Details The bidding for Freshara Agro Exports IPO began on Thursday, October 17, and ended on monday, October 21. Freshara Agro Exports IPO allotment date is likely today, October 22, and the IPO listing date is October 24. The equity shares of Freshara Agro Exports will be listed on the NSE SME platform.

Freshara Agro Exports IPO price band was set at ₹110 to ₹116 per share. The company raised ₹75.39 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 64.99 lakh equity shares.

Freshara Agro Exports IPO subscribed by a massive 236.80 times in total as the issue received bids for 97.52 crore equity shares as compared with 41.18 lakh shares on the offer. The public issue was subscribed 180.80 times in the retail category, 129.22 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 510.61 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Freshara Agro Exports IPO, while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.