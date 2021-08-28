Freshworks files for $100 million IPO in the US

“Freshworks is the company that wasn’t supposed to win. Whether we could differentiate ourselves in crowded markets, or compete with larger players, or build a global SaaS company from India, the doubts were always there. And people were not shy about telling me! Over the years, I’ve heard it all, including: There are 600 help desks in the market. How do you expect to win? You can’t find talent in Chennai; you can’t win unless you move to Bangalore," said Freshworks’ founder Girish Mathrubootham in a founder’s letter, as a part of the prospectus.