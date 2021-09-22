Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Freshworks becomes first Indian SaaS startup to list on Nasdaq

Freshworks becomes first Indian SaaS startup to list on Nasdaq

Premium
Founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham
1 min read . 08:05 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

Freshworks had priced its US initial public offering (IPO) well above the target range to raise $1.03 billion, valuing the Salesforce.com rival at $10.13 billion as hybrid work fuels demand for its products

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Business software firm Freshworks Inc on Wednesday made a stellar debut on Nasdaq exchange after its billion-dollar IPO. With this, the company becomes the first Indian 'SaaS' company and the first unicorn to list on the exchange.

Business software firm Freshworks Inc on Wednesday made a stellar debut on Nasdaq exchange after its billion-dollar IPO. With this, the company becomes the first Indian 'SaaS' company and the first unicorn to list on the exchange.

The firm had priced its US initial public offering (IPO) well above the target range to raise $1.03 billion, valuing the Salesforce.com rival at $10.13 billion as hybrid work fuels demand for its products.

The firm had priced its US initial public offering (IPO) well above the target range to raise $1.03 billion, valuing the Salesforce.com rival at $10.13 billion as hybrid work fuels demand for its products.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Freshworks priced 28.5 million shares at $36 per share, the company backed by Accel and Sequoia Capital said on Tuesday. It had earlier expected to raise $969 million at the top end of its increased price range of $32 to $34 per share.

“Today is a dream come true for me - from humble beginnings in #Trichy to ringing the bell at@Nasdaq for the FreshWorks IPO. Thank you to our employees, customers, partners, and investors for believing in this dream. #Freshworks #IPO #NASDAQ," tweeted founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham. 

San Mateo, California-based Freshworks joins a number of big names from the enterprise software business that have taken advantage of red-hot U.S. capital markets over the past 18 months.

Most software IPOs during that period have been well-received by investors who see room for growth in the sector even after the pandemic, as the adoption of hybrid work models by companies across the world drive up demand for enterprise software products.

Founded in Chennai, India, in 2010, Freshworks helps businesses with customer management, offering products including a messaging platform, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot for customer support and call-center solutions that promise shorter wait times.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

In Kabul, a former American citizen keeps running the c ...

Premium

Evergrande’s struggles reflect China’s efforts to rein ...

Premium

Indian indices end flat; Nestlé, HDFC and ICICI Bank am ...

Premium

6 companies where promoters pledged more than 50% stake

Freshworks shares are scheduled to start trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday under the symbol "FRSH".

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities are the lead underwriters for the offering.

With agency inputs

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!