From BigBasket to Tata Electronics: Here's all about 8 Tata firms gearing up for IPOs in next 2-3 Years
After Tata Tech IPO became a hit, Tata Group is revving up for a public listing spree. Up to 8 companies, including BigBasket and Tata Electric Vehicles, could hit the stock market in the next few years to fuel growth and unlock value.
After a prolonged hiatus, the Tata group is preparing to unveil several public issues in the next two to three years. This strategic move by the holding company Tata Sons aims to unlock value, fuel future growth, and provide exit options for select investors, as per a report by the Economic Times.
