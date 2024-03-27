After Tata Tech IPO became a hit, Tata Group is revving up for a public listing spree. Up to 8 companies, including BigBasket and Tata Electric Vehicles, could hit the stock market in the next few years to fuel growth and unlock value.

After a prolonged hiatus, the Tata group is preparing to unveil several public issues in the next two to three years. This strategic move by the holding company Tata Sons aims to unlock value, fuel future growth, and provide exit options for select investors, as per a report by the Economic Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Companies such as Tata Capital, Tata Autocomp Systems, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, BigBasket, Tata Digital, Tata Electronics, Tata Housing, and Tata Batteries are among those being primed to tap into the capital markets, the executives revealed. The group has been aggressively seeking to scale up its presence in new-age sectors like digital, retail, semiconductors, and electric vehicle batteries, among others, the report added.

One executive, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated, “The decision to approach the capital markets is always strategic, and not really a plan to rush into an IPO for the sake of it," as quoted by Economic Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another executive quoted earlier added, “Many of the businesses seeded over 20 or 25 years ago are now in a growth phase and in shape to be monetised. Also, calculated decisions are being taken by specific companies in discussions with Tata Sons. It will be with the purpose of either offering exit opportunities to existing investors or unlocking value. But there are no deadlines; decisions will be well thought out," the report added.

The Tata group's last public offering was in November 2023, when Tata Technologies launched a ₹3,000-crore IPO, marking the conglomerate's first public issue since Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) went public in 2004.

A former group director commented, “Earlier, there was a conscious strategy to focus on overseas growth through acquisitions. A shift has happened where the growth is India focused largely. The group is taking bold bets on businesses that can scale up. But I do not see there will be a dramatic rush for IPOs by the group," as quoted by ET. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The conglomerate had announced plans in the final quarter of 2022 to invest $90 billion in emerging industries by 2027, including mobile components, semiconductors, electric vehicles, batteries, renewable energy, and e-commerce. However, according to a report by the Economic Times on February 29, the Tata group is set to exceed that level, going beyond $120 billion in the coming years.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!