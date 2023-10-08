From Oyo to Tata Tech, around 28 IPOs worth ₹38,000 crore in pipeline in second half of FY24
The current financial year 2023 witnessed a robut growth of Initial Public Offerings in the stock market. For the second half of FY24, around 28 IPOs are scheduled to launch in the market
Indian stock market witnessed a massive spurt in IPOs this year. So far, a record 31 initial share sales have taken place in the first half of FY 24.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message