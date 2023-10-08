Indian stock market witnessed a massive spurt in IPOs this year. So far, a record 31 initial share sales have taken place in the first half of FY 24.

Moreover, additional 28 firms are set to debut the stock market in the second half of FY24. These IPOs are expected to raise ₹38,000 crore with their listing. Other than this, extra 41 companies are awaiting SEBi's approval to launch initial public offerings worth ₹44,000 crore, reported PTI citing a report.

Fund raising through initial public offerings or IPOs fell 26 per cent to ₹26,300 crore in the first half of the current fiscal, despite the number of issues more than doubling to 31, from 14 issues with the total mop-up of ₹35,456 crore in the year-ago period, according to Primedatabase.

Major IPOs in pipeline in FY24

Remaining months of the current financial years will witness major IPOs like Oyo, Tata Technologies, JNK India, Dom Industries, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Epack Durables, BLS E-Services, India Shelter Finance Corporation, Cello World, RK Swamy, Flair Writing Industries, Go Digit Insurance, and Credo Brands Marketing, according to leading brokerage firm Angel One.

Out of the total firms planning to debut Indian bourses, three new-age technology firms are collectively planning to mop up ₹12,000 crore, Pranav Haldea, Managing Director of Prime Database told PTI.

Investors are pinning their hopes on OYO IPO and Go Digit Insurance. Oyo is said to be looking to mop up over ₹8,300 crore and Go Digit Insurance, cccording to marketmen. As against this, the first half saw only one tech issue by Yatra which had raised ₹775 crore in late September. The bumper issues in the previous fiscal were Paytm, Zomato and Nykaa.

According to Haldea, notwithstanding the present volatility in the secondary market, the next half is likely to see several IPOs being launched before a pause on account of the general elections.

Other than Oyo, Tata group will launch its first IPO after 19 years. Before Tata Tech IPO, Tata group had successfully listed TCS in 2004.

Tata Technologies is an operating subsidiary of Tata Motors and offers high end technology solutions. Tata Motors is expected to hive off over 811 lakh shares in the IPO as part of the offer for sale. The IPO will be a 100 per cent offer for sale.

Tata Technologies is a leading player in the automotive ER&D services. Its client roster includes 35 original equipment manufacturers and 12 new energy players.

Oravel Stays or OYO Rooms originally planned to mop up ₹8,430 crore comprising ₹7,000 crore of fresh issue and ₹1,430 crore of offer for sale. However, it is expected to tone down the valuation and also the size of the issue.

According to Haldea, overall public equity fundraising increased 69 per cent to ₹73,747 crore in H1 of FY24 from ₹43,694 crore in the first half of FY23.

The largest issue in the first half was the ₹4,326 crore Mankind Pharma OPO, followed by JSW Infrastructure ( ₹2,800 crore) and RR Kabel ( ₹1,964 crore). On the other hand, the smallest IPO was from Plaza Wires which rased just ₹67 crore and the average size was ₹848 crore. As many as 21 out of these 31 issues came in August and September.

