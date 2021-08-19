Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce giant controlled by Walmart Inc., is aiming for an IPO as soon as the fourth quarter, Bloomberg News has reported. Byju’s, a digital education startup valued at $16.5 billion, is in early discussions about an IPO and bankers are encouraging the company to take advantage of the red-hot market, according to people familiar with the matter. Byju’s is in the midst of absorbing several substantial acquisitions and is likely to hold off on any listing for at least a year.