Fujiyama Power IPO allotment date LIVE: Step-by-step guide to check status; GMP trades flat

Fujiyama Power IPO allotment date LIVE: The Fujiyama Power IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, November 18). The investors who applied for the issue can check Fujiyama Power IPO allotment status today in Fujiyama Power IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd). The Fujiyama Power IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, November 13 and closed on Monday, November 17.
Fujiyama Power IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹1.5, which meant shares were trading at ₹229.5, just above their issue price of ₹228.
Fujiyama Power IPO subscription status was 2.14 times on day 3. The issue received overall positive demand from the Street. Investors can verify the basis of allotment to see if they have been awarded shares and the quantity received. The IPO allotment status also provides information regarding the number of shares assigned. For individuals who did not receive shares, the company will initiate the refund procedure. Allotted shares will be deposited into the respective recipients' demat accounts.
The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, November 19, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday. Fujiyama Power IPO listing date is scheduled for Thursday, November 20.
The Fujiyama Power Systems IPO includes a new issuance of equity shares worth up to ₹600 crore, in addition to a sale of 10 lakh shares priced at ₹228 crore at the maximum price, presented by the promoters.
Based in Greater Noida, Fujiyama Power Systems focuses on producing goods and providing solutions in the rooftop solar industry, covering on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid solar systems.
Fujiyama Power IPO allotment date LIVE: Fujiyama Power Systems IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved equity shares aggregating upto ₹50 million.
Fujiyama Power Systems Limited manufactures products and provides solutions in the rooftop solar industry, encompassing on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid solar systems. The company has created an extensive range of over 522 SKUs, including solar inverters, panels, and batteries, designed to reduce customer reliance on other OEMs.
Fujiyama Power IPO allotment date LIVE: Fujiyama Power IPO subscription status was 2.14x on day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 1x, and NII portion has been booked 88%, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion has received 5.15x bids. The employee portion has been subscribed 1.47x.
The company has received bids for 5,63,26,595 shares against 2,63,47,221 shares on offer, at 17:00 IST, according to data on BSE.
Step 1
Go to the allotment section on the official BSE website - Fujiyama Power IPO allotment status can be checked online at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Step 2
In the 'Issue Type' dropdown, select 'Equity'.
Step 3
From the 'Issue Name' dropdown menu, select the IPO.
Step 4
Provide your PAN or application number.
Step 5
Tick the box that states 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.
Step 1
Visit the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Link: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
Step 2
From the dropdown menu, select the IPO, as its name will only appear once the allocation is finalized.
Step 3
Choose one of the three available methods to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.
Step 4
Select either ASBA or non-ASBA for the type of application.
Step 5
Provide the necessary information based on the choice you made in Step 3.
Step 6
Complete the captcha and then click on submit.
Given the grey market trends from the past 12 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP stands at ₹1.50, as per expert analysis.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
