Fujiyama Power IPO allotment date LIVE: Step-by-step guide to check status; GMP trades flat

Fujiyama Power IPO allotment date LIVE: The Fujiyama Power IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, November 18). The investors who applied for the issue can check Fujiyama Power IPO allotment status today in Fujiyama Power IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd). The Fujiyama Power IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, November 13 and closed on Monday, November 17.

Fujiyama Power IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹1.5, which meant shares were trading at ₹229.5, just above their issue price of ₹228.

Fujiyama Power IPO subscription status was 2.14 times on day 3. The issue received overall positive demand from the Street. Investors can verify the basis of allotment to see if they have been awarded shares and the quantity received. The IPO allotment status also provides information regarding the number of shares assigned. For individuals who did not receive shares, the company will initiate the refund procedure. Allotted shares will be deposited into the respective recipients' demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, November 19, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday. Fujiyama Power IPO listing date is scheduled for Thursday, November 20.

The Fujiyama Power Systems IPO includes a new issuance of equity shares worth up to ₹600 crore, in addition to a sale of 10 lakh shares priced at ₹228 crore at the maximum price, presented by the promoters.

Based in Greater Noida, Fujiyama Power Systems focuses on producing goods and providing solutions in the rooftop solar industry, covering on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid solar systems.

