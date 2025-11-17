Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 40% so far. GMP trades flat. Should you apply or not?

Fujiyama Power IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Fujiyama Power Systems, which provides solutions for the rooftop solar industry, opened on November 13 and will conclude on November 17. On the second bidding day, Fujiyama Power Systems IPO subscription status was 40%. Fujiyama Power Systems IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹216-228 per share.
Fujiyama Power Systems IPO consists of a new issuance of equity shares totaling up to ₹600 crore, along with a sale of 10 lakh shares valued at ₹228 crore at the highest price, offered by the promoters.
Located in Greater Noida, Fujiyama Power Systems specializes in manufacturing products and offering solutions in the rooftop solar sector, encompassing on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid solar systems.
Fujiyama Power IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹228 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com
Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Day 3 LIVE: According to Adroit Financial Services, the Company intends to utilize the capital towards part financing the cost of establishment of their facility, which uponcommencement will more than double their current capacity. They are also allocating the capital towards reducing their debt which will significantly reduce their finance costs and improve their bottom line.
“Therefore, it is recommended to “Subscribe” to the IPO for long-term investment, considering its growth potential,” said the brokerage.
Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Day 3 LIVE: Fujiyama Power Systems Limited creates products and offers solutions within the rooftop solar sector, which includes on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid solar systems. The company has developed a wide product range consisting of more than 522 SKUs, such as solar inverters, panels, and batteries, aimed at decreasing customer dependence on other OEMs.
Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Day 3 LIVE: Fujiyama Power Systems IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved equity shares aggregating upto ₹50 million.
Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Day 3 LIVE: Tentatively, Fujiyama Power Systems IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, November 18 and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, November 19 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Fujiyama Power Systems share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, November 20.
Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Day 3 LIVE: Fujiyama Power Systems IPO saw a 40% subscription rate by the second day of bidding on Friday. It attracted bids for 1,04,26,585 shares out of 2,63,47,221 shares available, based on data from the BSE.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers segment achieved an 81% subscription, whereas the Retail Individual Investors category saw a 28% subscription. The Non-Institutional Investors section garnered a 10% subscription.
According to the recent 11 sessions of grey market activities, today's IPO GMP trend shows no significant changes, and experts anticipate this trend will continue until the listing day.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
