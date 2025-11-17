Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 40% so far. GMP trades flat. Should you apply or not?

Fujiyama Power IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Fujiyama Power Systems, which provides solutions for the rooftop solar industry, opened on November 13 and will conclude on November 17. On the second bidding day, Fujiyama Power Systems IPO subscription status was 40%. Fujiyama Power Systems IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹216-228 per share.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO consists of a new issuance of equity shares totaling up to ₹600 crore, along with a sale of 10 lakh shares valued at ₹228 crore at the highest price, offered by the promoters.

Located in Greater Noida, Fujiyama Power Systems specializes in manufacturing products and offering solutions in the rooftop solar sector, encompassing on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid solar systems.

Fujiyama Power IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹228 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

