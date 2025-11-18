Fujiyama Power Systems IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of rooftop solar products manufacturer Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd received strong demand from investors. As the subscription period has ended, focus now shifts towards Fujiyama Power Systems IPO allotment date which is likely today, 18 November 2025.

The public issue was open for subscription from November 13 to 17, while Fujiyama Power Systems IPO allotment date is likely today, November 18. The IPO listing date is November 20 and the stock will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will finalise the Fujiyama Power Systems IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on November 19.

Investors can check Fujiyama Power Systems IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Fujiyama Power Systems IPO registrar.

To do Fujiyama Power Systems IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Fujiyama Power Systems IPO allotment status online.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Fujiyama Power Systems Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Fujiyama Power Systems IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Fujiyama Power Systems Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Fujiyama Power Systems IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Fujiyama Power Systems Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Fujiyama Power Systems IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO GMP Today Fujiyama Power Systems shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market with a modest grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Fujiyama Power Systems IPO GMP today is ₹1.5 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Fujiyama Power Systems shares are trading higher by ₹1.5 apiece from their issue price.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹229.5 apiece, which is at a premium of 0.66% to the IPO price of ₹228 per share.

The IPO of the rooftop solar products manufacturer Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd opened for subscription on November 13, and closed on November 17. The company raised ₹828.00 crore from the book-building issue which was a mix of fresh issue of 2.63 crore equity shares worth ₹600 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 1 crore shares amounting to ₹228 crore. Fujiyama Power Systems IPO price band was ₹216 to ₹228 per share.

The company raised ₹828.00 crore from the book-building issue which was a mix of fresh issue of 2.63 crore equity shares worth ₹600 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 1 crore shares amounting to ₹228 crore. Fujiyama Power Systems IPO price band was ₹216 to ₹228 per share.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO has been subscribed 2.14 times in total, as per NSE data. The public issue was booked 1.00 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 88% in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 5.15 times subscription.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Fujiyama Power Systems IPO registrar.

