Fujiyama Power Systems IPO: GMP, dates, price band, other key details in 10 points

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO: Amid the flurry of initial public offerings (IPOs) this month, Fujiyama Power Systems IPO is opening for public subscription on Thursday, November 13. The company, which deals primarily in the solar industry, aims to raise ₹600 crore from the fresh issue of shares, which it will use for establishing a manufacturing facility, payment of certain borrowings, and for general corporate purposes. Meanwhile, the grey market premium (GMP) of Fujiyama Power stock is nil as of November 12 noon, indicating low buzz among investors for the book build issue.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO GMP According to grey market sources, Fujiyama Power Systems' IPO GMP on November 12 was nil. This indicates the issue may be listed at par with the issue price.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO key details 1. Fujiyama Power Systems IPO price band: The mainboard IPO's price band has been fixed in the range of ₹216 to ₹228 per equity share.

2. Fujiyama Power Systems IPO date: The IPO is opening for subscription on Thursday, November 13, and will conclude on Monday, November 17.

3. Fujiyama Power Systems IPO size: The IPO combines a fresh issue of 2.63 crore shares to raise ₹600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of one crore shares.

4. Fujiyama Power Systems IPO reservation: As much as 50 per cent of the net issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 35 per cent of the net issue is reserved for retail investors. The remaining 15 per cent is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

5. Fujiyama Power Systems IPO lot size: The IPO lot size is 65 shares. The minimum lot size for a retail investor is one lot. With the issue's upper price band at ₹228, the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,820. The maximum lot size for retail investors is 13 for ₹1,92,660.

6. Fujiyama Power Systems IPO book-running lead managers and registrar: Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the Fujiyama Power Systems IPO, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

7. Fujiyama Power Systems IPO allotment date and listing date: As the IPO is closing on Monday, November 17, the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on the next business day, Tuesday, November 18. Successful bidders can get the shares on the next business day, on Wednesday, November 19, and those who fail to get the allotment will get the refunds on the same day. Fujiyama Power Systems IPO will list on the BSE and the NSE on Thursday, November 20.

8. Fujiyama Power Systems IPO objects: The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue of shares for part-financing the cost of establishing the manufacturing facility in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, for the payment of certain borrowings, and for general corporate purposes.

9. Fujiyama Power Systems business overview: As per the RHP, the company is engaged in the rooftop solar industry, including on-grid, off-grid and hybrid solar systems.

10. Fujiyama Power Systems' financial performance: According to the RHP, in FY23, Fujiyama Power earned a profit of ₹24.37 crore, which rose to ₹45.30 crore in FY24 and to ₹156.34 crore in FY25. For the three-month period ending June 30, 2025, the company's profit was ₹67.59 crore.

Revenue from operations for FY23 was ₹664.08 crore, rising to ₹924.69 crore in FY24 and to ₹1,540.68 crore in FY25. For the three-month period ending June 30, 2025, the revenue was ₹597.35 crore.

