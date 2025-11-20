Fujiyama Power Systems IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal a flat debut of shares in stock market today

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Listing: Fujiyama Power Systems shares will be listed in the Indian stock market today after receiving decent demand for its initial public offering (IPO). Fujiyama Power Systems IPO listing date is today, 20 November 2025.

The public issue of the rooftop solar products manufacturer Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd was open for subscription from November 13 to 17, while the IPO allotment date was November 18. Fujiyama Power Systems IPO listing date is November 20 and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, November 20, 2025, the equity shares of Fujiyama Power Systems Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Thursday, November 20, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Fujiyama Power Systems IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Here’s what Fujiyama Power Systems IPO GMP today signals:

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO GMP Today Fujiyama Power Systems shares are commanding a muted premium in the grey market. Fujiyama Power Systems IPO GMP today is ₹0.5 per share, according to market experts. This indicates that in the grey market, Fujiyama Power Systems shares are trading higher by ₹0.5 apiece from their issue price.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Listing Price Fujiyama Power Systems IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹228.5 apiece, which is at a premium of 0.22% to the IPO price of ₹228 per share.

Analysts also expect Fujiyama Power Systems shares to list flat in the Indian stock market today.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The mainboard IPO opened for subscription on November 13, and closed on November 17. The IPO allotment date was November 18, and the Fujiyama Power Systems IPO listing date is November 20. Fujiyama Power Systems shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO price band was ₹216 to ₹228 per share. The company raised ₹828 crore from the book-building issue which was a mix of fresh issue of 2.63 crore equity shares worth ₹600 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 1 crore shares amounting to ₹228 crore.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO has been subscribed 2.14 times in total, as per NSE data. The public issue was booked 1.00 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 88% in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 5.15 times subscription.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Fujiyama Power Systems IPO registrar.