Fujiyama Power Systems IPO listing tomorrow. Here's what GMP signals ahead of debut

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO is all set to make its stock market debut on Thursday, November 20. The mainboard IPO received an overall positive response from investors during the three-day bidding.

Advertisement

Fujiyama Power IPO was subscribed 2.14 times by the end of Day 3. The retail quota was fully subscribed, while the NII segment saw 88% subscription. The QIB category attracted strong interest with 5.15 times subscription, and the employee quota was booked 1.47 times.

By 5:00 PM IST, the company had received bids for 5,63,26,595 shares against the 2,63,47,221 shares available, as per BSE data.

Also Read | Fujiyama Power Systems IPO allotment date likely today. Steps to check status

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO GMP today According to trends in the grey market, the Fujiyama Power Systems IPO is likely to witness a moderate listing. The GMP of Fujiyama Power Systems IPO is +3, which means that the shares of Fujiyama Power Systems IPO are currently trading at a premium of ₹3, as per Investorgain.

Advertisement

The estimated listing price of Fujiyama Power Systems IPO is likely to be ₹231, which is 1.32% higher than the IPO price of ₹228.

However, analysts warn that the GMP serves only as an initial sentiment gauge and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for investment decisions.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO details The initial public offering (IPO) of Fujiyama Power Systems — a company focused on rooftop solar solutions — opened on November 13 and closes today, November 17.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹600 crore, as well as an offer for sale of 10 lakh shares valued at up to ₹228 crore by the promoters.

Advertisement

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is serving as the registrar.

Based in Greater Noida, Fujiyama Power Systems manufactures and provides a range of rooftop solar solutions, including on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid systems.