Fujiyama Power Systems IPO: Price band set at ₹216-228 per share; key dates, issue details, more

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹216 to ₹228 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The Fujiyama Power Systems IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, November 13 and will close on Monday, November 17. The allocation to anchor investors for the Fujiyama Power Systems IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 12.

The floor price is 216 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 228 times the face value of the equity shares. The Fujiyama Power Systems IPO lot size is 65 equity shares and in multiples of 65 equity shares thereafter.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved equity shares aggregating upto ₹50 million.

Tentatively, Fujiyama Power Systems IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, November 18 and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, November 19 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Fujiyama Power Systems share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, November 20.