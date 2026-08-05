Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO allotment to be finalised: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online for SME IPO

Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO Allotment: The Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO concluded its three-day subscription window on August 4, and investors are now awaiting the share allotment, which is likely to be finalised today, August 5.

The SME IPO, which opened for bidding on July 31, received decent investor participation during the subscription period. Following the completion of the allotment process, the company is scheduled to make its stock market debut on the BSE SME platform on August 7.

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The ₹39 crore issue has fixed a price band in the range of ₹151-159.

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After the allotment is finalised, the company will initiate the next steps in the listing process. Successful applicants will receive the allotted equity shares in their demat accounts, while unsuccessful bidders are expected to receive their refunds on August 6.

Investors who applied for the IPO can verify whether they have received shares by checking the Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO allotment status online. The allotment status will be available on both the BSE's official website and the portal of Maashitla Securities, the registrar to the issue.

A few simple steps must be followed to access the IPO allotment status online.

On BSE Step 1] Visit BSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

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Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ on BSE

Step 3] Choose ‘Fusion Klassroom Edutech’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your IPO allotment status will be displayed.

On Registrar Step 1] Visit the web portal of the registrar here - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Step 2] Select ‘Fusion Klassroom Edutech’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your allotment status will be shown.

Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO GMP Today Fusion Klassroom Edutech shares are showing muted activity in the grey market. The IPO GMP stands at ₹0 per share today. Based on this premium, the stock is estimated to list at ₹159 apiece, the same as its IPO price.

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Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO Subscription Status The IPO was subscribed 1.5 times by the end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 1.80 times, while the NII portion was booked 1.47 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 1 time bid.

The company has received bids for 24.52 lakh shares against 16.35 lakh shares on offer.

Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO Details The Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO is a ₹39.04 crore public issue comprising a fresh issue of 0.20 crore equity shares worth ₹31.63 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.05 crore shares aggregating to ₹7.41 crore.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to repay or prepay certain outstanding borrowings, invest in technology and AI/ML model development, servers and cloud infrastructure, fund capital expenditure for content development and the procurement of desktops and laptops for AI/ML laboratories at new offline centres, undertake marketing initiatives, and support inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, besides meeting general corporate purposes.

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Ahead of the IPO, Fusion Klassroom Edutech raised ₹11.08 crore from anchor investors by allotting 6,96,800 equity shares at ₹159 per share.

The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹151-159 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 800 shares, while retail investors are required to apply for at least 1,600 shares, translating into a minimum investment of ₹2,54,400 at the upper end of the price band.

Narnolia Financial Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar, while Pune E-Stock Broking Ltd. is the market maker.

About the company According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Fusion Klassroom Edutech operates a scalable hybrid learning ecosystem comprising 30 offline partner centres, an AI-powered education OTT application offering more than 100 courses, and a nationwide presence with over 6 lakh registered users, more than 2 lakh subscribers, and over 1 lakh mobile app downloads.

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On the financial front, the company's revenue from operations increased from ₹4.6 crore in FY24 to ₹10.1 crore in FY25, before rising further to ₹23 crore in FY26. Its profit also witnessed strong growth, increasing from ₹34 lakh in FY24 to ₹2.90 crore in FY25, and further to ₹7.60 crore in FY26.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.