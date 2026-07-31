Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of BSE SME IPO in 10 key points

Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of educational technology (Edtech) company Fusion Klassroom Edutech opened for public subscription on Friday, 31 July. The SME IPO was witnessing decent response from investors, while grey market sources indicate the stock may list at a modest premium.

Meanwhile, ahead of the IPO, the company raised ₹11.08 crore from anchor investors by allocating 6,96,800 shares at a price of ₹159 per share.

Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO GMP According to grey market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) of Fusion Klassroom Edutech shares was ₹9 on Friday morning. This indicates the stock could list at a premium of about 6% to its issue price.

Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO subscription status By 11 pm on Friday, the issue had seen an overall subscription of nearly 0.11 times, with the retail portion booked 0.21 times, and the segment reserved for NIIs subscribed to 0.02 times. QIB's portion was yet to see any subscription till that time.

Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO details 1. Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Friday, 31 July. It will close on Tuesday, 4 August.

2. Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹151 to ₹159 per equity share.

3. Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO objects: The company will use the net proceeds from the fresh issue of shares to (i) pay all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings, (ii) to fund technology and AI\ML model development, servers and cloud infrastructure, (iii) to fund capital expenditure towards content development and the procurement of desktop and laptops for the new offline centers’ AI/ML labs, (iv) for marketing initiatives, and (v) for funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

4. Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO size: The SME IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 19,89,400 shares of face value ₹10 each, aggregating up to ₹31.63 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 4,65,800 shares, aggregating up to ₹7.41 crore.

5. Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of 1,600 shares for ₹2,54,400.

6. Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO reservation: Retail investors have been offered 8,17,600 shares. QIBs, excluding anchor investors, have been offered 4,64,800 shares, while the company has reserved 3,52,800 shares for NIIs.

7. Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Wednesday, 5 August. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on Thursday, 6 August, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get a refund on the same day.

8. Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the issue's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Narnolia Financial Services Limited is the book-running lead manager, and Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar of the Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO.

9. Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO listing: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE SME on Friday, 7 August.

10. Fusion Klassroom Edutech business overview: As per the issue RHP, the company operates a scalable, hybrid learning ecosystem comprising 30 offline partner centres, an AI-powered education OTT app featuring 100+ courses, and a nationwide footprint of over 600K+ registered users with 2 lakh+ subscribers and 1 lakh+ mobile app downloads.

The company's revenue from operations in FY24 was ₹4.6 crore, which rose to ₹10.1 crore in FY25 and to ₹23 crore in FY26. Profit in FY24 was ₹34 lakh and rose to ₹2.90 crore in FY25 and to ₹7.60 crore in FY26.

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