Fusion Micro Finance IPO to open on 2 Nov: Should you subscribe ?

"Fusion is well placed to deliver ROA/ROE in excess of 4%/20% on a sustained basis barring any unforeseen event which hampers the micro finance industry every few years. Fusion’s metrics are similar to those of the largest listed MFI player viz CreditAccess, while Fusion’s valuations are at a steep discount of 45% in comparison. We recommend to ‘Subscribe’ to the issue," said brokerage firm beyond powered by Nirmal Bang.