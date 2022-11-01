Fusion Micro Finance IPO to open on 2 Nov: Should you subscribe ?2 min read . 08:15 PM IST
- The non-banking finance company (NBFC) will sell its shares in the range of ₹350-368 apiece
Fusion Micro Finance initial public offering (IPO) of ₹1,104 crore is set to open for subscription on November 2, 2022. The public issue will conclude on November 4, 2022.
Fusion Micro Finance initial public offering (IPO) of ₹1,104 crore is set to open for subscription on November 2, 2022. The public issue will conclude on November 4, 2022.
The non-banking finance company (NBFC) will sell its shares in the range of ₹350-368 apiece.
The non-banking finance company (NBFC) will sell its shares in the range of ₹350-368 apiece.
Fusion Micro Finance IPO comprises issue consists of the issuance of fresh equity shares worth ₹600 crore with an offer for sale (OFS) of 13,695,466 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.
The issue consists of the issuance of fresh equity shares worth ₹600 crore with an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 13,695,466 equity shares, worth ₹504 crore from the existing shareholders and promoters of the company. The fresh issue will be utilized towards augmenting the capital base.
The minimum bid is that of 40 equity shares and then in multiples thereof.
Those selling shares in the OFS are Devesh Sachdev (founder and chairman of the MFI), his wife Mini Sachdev, Honey Rose Investment and two funds of Creation Investments Fusion, the Dutch impact investor Oikocredit Ecumenical Development Co-operative Society, and Global Financial Inclusion Fund.
"Fusion is well placed to deliver ROA/ROE in excess of 4%/20% on a sustained basis barring any unforeseen event which hampers the micro finance industry every few years. Fusion’s metrics are similar to those of the largest listed MFI player viz CreditAccess, while Fusion’s valuations are at a steep discount of 45% in comparison. We recommend to ‘Subscribe’ to the issue," said brokerage firm beyond powered by Nirmal Bang.
Fusion Micro Finance shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹36 in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
Fusion Micro Finance shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹36 in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
Launched in 2010, Fusion Micro Finance provides financial services to unserved and underserved women in rural and peri-rural areas across India. Its gross asset under management (AUM) was at ₹73.89 billion, up 59.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.