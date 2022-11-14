Fusion Micro Finance to debut on 15 Nov: Experts view on listing of the NBFC

Nevertheless, Swastika's expert added that the company's margins are now in decline mode, and it is facing risk due to the category of borrowers it serves, an increase in the level of NPAs could also be a concern for the company. Secondly, the company demands a price-book (P/B) multiple of 1.8 on a post-IPO basis, whereas its peers like CreditAccess command a P/B of 3.3. As a result, he said, "we were only assigned to high-risk, long-term investors."