Fusion Microfinance IPO: Check GMP ahead of shares listing next week1 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 12:03 PM IST
- Fusion Microfinance IPO: The shares of the company are expected to list on November 15, 2022
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Fusion Micro Finance was subscribed 2.95 times on Friday, the last day of subscription that concluded on November 4, 2022. The ₹1,104-crore IPO received bids for 6,30,36,040 shares against 2,13,75,525 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.