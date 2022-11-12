Fusion Microfinance IPO: Check GMP ahead of shares listing next week

The New Delhi-based microfinance company claims to provide financial services to underserved women across India in order to facilitate their access to greater economic opportunities. The company uses a joint liability group (JLG) model, developed by Grameen Bank in Bangladesh, to give loans of up to ₹50,000. It is one of the youngest companies in terms of getting an NBFC-MFI license and among the top NBFC-MFIs in India in terms of AUM as of June 30, 2022.