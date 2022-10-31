The IPO-bound company is planning secured loan arm for SMEs. "We've been lending to MSMEs for some time now and currently have ₹200 crore assets under management. This is a fully secured loan and we give up to ₹3.25 lakh to borrowers most of whom are existing borrowers. Post-IPO, we want to scale this book up and will be hiving off as separate NBFC but will remain part of the parent Fusion," Sachdev told news agency PTI over the weekend.