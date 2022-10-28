Fusion Microfinance IPO: GMP, price band, key things to know

Fusion Microfinance IPO: GMP, price band, key things to know2 min read . 12:59 PM IST
- Fusion Microfinance IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹600 crore and OFS of 13,695,466 shares
The initial public offering (IPO) of microlender Fusion Microfinance, backed by global private equity major Warburg Pincus, will open for public subscription next week on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 and will conclude on Friday, November 4, 2022.
Fusion Microfinance IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹600 crore and an offer of sale (OFS) of 13,695,466 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. Devesh Sachdev, Mini Sachdev, Honey Rose Investment Ltd, Creation Investments Fusion, LLC, Oikocredit Ecumenical Development Co-operative Society U.A and Global Financial Inclusion Fund are among those selling shares in the OFS.
As per market observers, Fusion Microfinance shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹24 in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The finalisation of the basis of the share allotment of the IPO is expected to take place on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
The company in its draft papers said that it intends to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue used to augment the capital base of the microfinance firm.
The New Delhi-headquartered microfinance company provides financial services to underserved women across India to facilitate their access to greater economic opportunities. The company's business runs on a joint liability group-lending model, wherein a small number of women form a group (typically comprising five to seven members) and guarantee one another's loans.
ICICI Securities, CLSA India, JM Financial and IIFL Securities are the merchant bankers to the issue. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar to the initial share sale.
In December 2018, Warburg had invested ₹520 crore in the company, which achieved a 45% growth in assets under management (AUM) in 2018-19 and had an outstanding portfolio of ₹3,350 crore as of December 2019.
