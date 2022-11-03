Fusion Microfinance IPO: GMP, subscription status on day of the issue2 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 09:50 AM IST
The initial public offering of Fusion Micro Finance was subscribed 12 per cent on the first day of subscription on Wednesday. The initial public offering (IPO) of microlender Fusion Microfinance opened for subscription on November 2, 2022 and the issue, with a price band of ₹350-368 a share, will conclude on Friday, November 4, 2022. The company on Tuesday said it has raised a little over ₹331 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale.