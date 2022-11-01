Fusion Microfinance IPO: Latest GMP ahead of subscription opening tomorrow

Fusion Micro Finance provides financial services to unserved and underserved women in rural and peri-rural areas across India. It is one of the youngest companies in terms of getting an NBFC-MFI license and among the top NBFC-MFIs in India in terms of AUM as of June 30, 2022. They currently have 2.9 mn active borrowers and a network of 966 branches and 9,262 permanent employees spread across 377 districts in 19 states and UT in India.