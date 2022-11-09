Fusion Microfinance IPO: Latest GMP, how to check share allotment status online

Fusion Microfinance IPO: After closure of the subscription of initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹1,103.99 crore, all eyes are now set on the share allotment date, which is most likely on 10th November 2022 i.e. on tomorrow. Those bidders who have applied for the public issue can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the public issue. The official registrar of the IPO is Link Intime Private Limited. Meanwhile ahead of share allocation announcement, grey market sentiments in regard to Fusion Microfinance IPO may not go down well among its bidders. According to market observers, shares of Fusion Microfinance are available at a premium of ₹6 in grey market today.

