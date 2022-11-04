The initial public offering of Fusion Micro Finance was subscribed 29 per cent on the second day of subscription on Thursday. The initial public offering (IPO) of microlender Fusion Microfinance opened for subscription on November 2, 2022 and the issue, with a price band of ₹350-368 a share, will conclude on Friday, November 4, 2022.

As of 11:05 am on the last day, the issue has been overall subscribed 0.34 times with retail category booked 0.36x, NIIs 0.71x, as per BSE data.

As per market observers, Fusion Microfinance shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹5 in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Fusion Microfinance IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹600 crore and an offer of sale (OFS) of 13,695,466 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. The company is expected to raise ₹1,104 crore at the upper end of the price band. Net proceeds of the fresh issue will be used to augment the capital base of the microfinance firm. The company on Tuesday said it has raised a little over ₹331 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale.

The New Delhi-based microfinance company claims to provide financial services to underserved women across India in order to facilitate their access to greater economic opportunities. The company uses a joint liability group (JLG) model, developed by Grameen Bank in Bangladesh, to give loans of up to ₹50,000.

“Company’s profitability was declining in past years due to COVID impact. From FY2023, they are expecting to show recovery in profits. On valuation front, it is available at P/BVPS of 2.28x in FY2022 whereas industry average stands at 2.5x which appears fairly priced. Thus, we recommend to subscribe for listing gains," said Canara Bank Securities.

ICICI Securities, CLSA India, JM Financial and IIFL Securities are the merchant bankers to the issue. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar to the initial share sale.