Home / Markets / Ipo /  Fusion Microfinance IPO: Latest GMP on last day of the subscription

The initial public offering of Fusion Micro Finance was subscribed 29 per cent on the second day of subscription on Thursday. The initial public offering (IPO) of microlender Fusion Microfinance opened for subscription on November 2, 2022 and the issue, with a price band of 350-368 a share, will conclude on Friday, November 4, 2022. 

As of 11:05 am on the last day, the issue has been overall subscribed 0.34 times with retail category booked 0.36x, NIIs 0.71x, as per BSE data.

As per market observers, Fusion Microfinance shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of 5 in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Fusion Microfinance IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth 600 crore and an offer of sale (OFS) of 13,695,466 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. The company is expected to raise 1,104 crore at the upper end of the price band. Net proceeds of the fresh issue will be used to augment the capital base of the microfinance firm. The company on Tuesday said it has raised a little over 331 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale.

The New Delhi-based microfinance company claims to provide financial services to underserved women across India in order to facilitate their access to greater economic opportunities. The company uses a joint liability group (JLG) model, developed by Grameen Bank in Bangladesh, to give loans of up to 50,000.

“Company’s profitability was declining in past years due to COVID impact. From FY2023, they are expecting to show recovery in profits. On valuation front, it is available at P/BVPS of 2.28x in FY2022 whereas industry average stands at 2.5x which appears fairly priced. Thus, we recommend to subscribe for listing gains," said Canara Bank Securities.

MINT PREMIUM See All

ICICI Securities, CLSA India, JM Financial and IIFL Securities are the merchant bankers to the issue. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar to the initial share sale.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout