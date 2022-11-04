Fusion Microfinance IPO: Latest GMP on last day of the subscription2 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 11:08 AM IST
- Fusion Microfinance IPO: Price range for the offer is at ₹350-368 per share
The initial public offering of Fusion Micro Finance was subscribed 29 per cent on the second day of subscription on Thursday. The initial public offering (IPO) of microlender Fusion Microfinance opened for subscription on November 2, 2022 and the issue, with a price band of ₹350-368 a share, will conclude on Friday, November 4, 2022.