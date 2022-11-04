Fusion Microfinance IPO: Latest GMP on last day of the subscription

Fusion Microfinance IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹600 crore and an offer of sale (OFS) of 13,695,466 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. The company is expected to raise ₹1,104 crore at the upper end of the price band. Net proceeds of the fresh issue will be used to augment the capital base of the microfinance firm. The company on Tuesday said it has raised a little over ₹331 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale.