Fusion Microfinance IPO to open on 2 November: Details here

Fusion Microfinance IPO to open on 2 November: Details here1 min read . 08:41 PM IST
- The IPO will close on 4 November
The initial public issue of microlender Fusion Microfinance, backed by global private equity major Warburg Pincus, will open for subscription on 2 November.
The IPO of the New Delhi-headquartered Fusion Microfinance will close on 4 November. The IPO will consist of fresh issuance equity shares of ₹600 crore and an offer of sale (OFS) of 13,695,466 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.
Under OFS, those who are selling their shares are Devesh Sachdev, Mini Sachdev, Honey Rose Investment Ltd, Creation Investments Fusion, LLC, Oikocredit Ecumenical Development Co-operative Society U.A and Global Financial Inclusion Fund.
The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to augment the capital base of the microfinance firm.
Fusion Microfinance provides financial services to underserved women across India to facilitate their access to greater economic opportunities.
The company uses the joint liability group (JLG) model, developed by Grameen Bank in Bangladesh, to give loans of up to ₹50,000.
In December 2018, Warburg had invested ₹520 crore in the company, which achieved a 45 per cent growth in assets under management in 2018-19 and had an outstanding portfolio of ₹3,350 crore as of December 2019.
ICICI Securities, CLSA India, JM Financial and IIFL Securities are the merchant bankers to the issue.