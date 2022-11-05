Fusion Microfinance IPO: The three days subscription for the initial public offer (IPO) ended on Friday and now all eye are set on the Fusion Microfinance IPO allotment date which is most likely on 10th November 2022. As per the Fusion Microfinance IPO subscription status, the public issue worth ₹600 crore has been subscribed 2.95 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 0.51 times. However, the IPO was subscribed 8.59 times in QIB category. According to market observers, shares of Fusion Microfinance Ltd are available at a premium of ₹12 in grey market today, ₹7 up from its Friday grey market premium (GMP) of ₹5.

Fusion Microfinance IPO GMP today

Market observers maintained that Fusion Microfinance IPO GMP today is ₹12, which is ₹7 higher from its Friday GMP of ₹5 per equity share. They said that major reason for rise in grey market price of Fusion Microfinance IPO is change in stock market sentiments on Friday session. They said that ahead of Friday session, Dalal Street was bleeding for last two straight sessions. Hence, this trend reversal in the secondary market turned out as trend reversal for grey market sentiments as well. However, they said that tepid response by investors to the public issue may dent the prospects of grey market sentiments if the bears hold grip on or around the listing date of Fusion Microfinance IPO.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers went on to add that Fusion Microfinance IPO GMP today is ₹12, which means that grey market is expecting Fusion Microfinance IPO listing at around ₹380 ( ₹368 + ₹12), which is at par with the Fusion Microfinance IPO price band of ₹350 to ₹368 per equity share.

Fusion Microfinance IPO subscription status

After three day of bidding from 2nd November to 4th November 2022, the public issue was subscribed 2.95 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 0.51 times. But, the IPO received comparatively better response in the QIB category as its QIB portion was subscribed 8.59 times.

Fusion Microfinance IPO details

Fusion Microfinance IPO allotment date is most likely on 10th November 2022 whereas Fusion Microfinance IPO listing date is likely on 15th November 2022. The public issue worth ₹600 crore is proposed for listing on both NSE and BSE.