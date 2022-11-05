Fusion Microfinance IPO: What GMP reflects after closure of subscription2 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 12:47 PM IST
- Fusion Microfinance IPO GMP today is ₹12, ₹7 up from its Friday's GMP, say market observers
Fusion Microfinance IPO: The three days subscription for the initial public offer (IPO) ended on Friday and now all eye are set on the Fusion Microfinance IPO allotment date which is most likely on 10th November 2022. As per the Fusion Microfinance IPO subscription status, the public issue worth ₹600 crore has been subscribed 2.95 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 0.51 times. However, the IPO was subscribed 8.59 times in QIB category. According to market observers, shares of Fusion Microfinance Ltd are available at a premium of ₹12 in grey market today, ₹7 up from its Friday grey market premium (GMP) of ₹5.