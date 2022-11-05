Fusion Microfinance IPO: What GMP reflects after closure of subscription

Fusion Microfinance IPO GMP today

Market observers maintained that Fusion Microfinance IPO GMP today is ₹12, which is ₹7 higher from its Friday GMP of ₹5 per equity share. They said that major reason for rise in grey market price of Fusion Microfinance IPO is change in stock market sentiments on Friday session. They said that ahead of Friday session, Dalal Street was bleeding for last two straight sessions. Hence, this trend reversal in the secondary market turned out as trend reversal for grey market sentiments as well. However, they said that tepid response by investors to the public issue may dent the prospects of grey market sentiments if the bears hold grip on or around the listing date of Fusion Microfinance IPO.