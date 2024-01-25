Gabriel Pet Straps IPO announces price band at ₹101 apiece; check GMP, issue details, key dates, more
Gabriel Pet Straps Limited IPO price band set at ₹101 apiece, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. Subscription opens on January 31 and closes on February 2.
Gabriel Pet Straps Limited IPO price band has been set at ₹101 apiece. Gabriel Pet Straps IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, January 31, and close on Friday, February 2. Gabriel Pet Straps IPO lot size consists of 1,200 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof. The issue price is 10.1 times of the face value.
