Gabriel Pet Straps IPO: GMP rises, subscription status on day 1, issue size, other key details
Gabriel Pet Straps IPO has opened for subscription on Wednesday, January 31, and will close on Friday, February 2. Gabriel Pet Straps Limited IPO price band has been set at ₹101 apiece. Gabriel Pet Straps IPO lot size consists of 1,200 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof. The issue price is 10.1 times of the face value.
