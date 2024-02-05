Gabriel Pet Straps IPO to be finalised today: GMP steady, steps to check Gabriel Pet IPO allotment status
Gabriel Pet Straps IPO share allotment will be finalised today. Investors can check the allotment status on the registrar portal. Refunds will be initiated for those who were not allotted shares.
Gabriel Pet Straps IPO allotment date: Gabriel Pet Straps IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, February 5). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Gabriel Pet Straps IPO allotment status on the Gabriel Pet Straps IPO registrar portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
